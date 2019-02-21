Student attempts suicide at university in AP

Machiliaptnam (AP), Feb 21 (PTI) A 23-year-old man undergoing an internship programme at a state university attempted suicide on Thursday by consuming pesticide at the campus in Krishna district, police said.T Yuvaraju, who has completed BTech and is undergoing internship in Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology in Nuzvid, reportedly attempted to take the extreme step after he got to know that his mother was ill, police said.Yuvaraju's father had passed away last year. He hails from Macherla of Guntur district, police said.Nuzvid DSP told PTI that Yuvaraju was admitted to a government hospital here and his condition was slated to be normal. PTI CORR DPBDPB