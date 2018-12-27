Student organisations form YINCC to fight against anti-youth policies: JNUSU president

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) More than 50 youth movements, student unions and organisations on Thursday came together to form the Young India National Coordination Committee, said JNU Students Union president N Sai Balaji.The Committee was formed after a meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru University here. the membrs members have fought against anti-youth, anti-education policies of the Modi government, said Balaji."The youth of the country from all parts of the country will march on the streets of Delhi on February 7, 2019. We demand Modi government to stop harassing workers and withdraw anti-worker reforms imposed to benefit corporates," he added.Youth movements, union members and organisations from across India, including Film and Television Institute of India, IIT-Madras, Panjab University, JNU, BHU, AMU, are part of YINCC.The Committee has demanded that vacant government posts be filled and the number of government jobs be increased."End the regime of paper leaks and corruption in recruitment. Spend at least 10 per cent of the budget on education. Stop the policy of school closure, seat-cut, fund-cut, fee-hike in higher education."End gender discriminatory rules and ensure girls hostel and effective anti-sexual harassment cells. End saffronisation of education and fulfil constitutionally mandated reservations," YINCC demanded. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH