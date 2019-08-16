scorecardresearch
Student tries to commit suicide in Andhra college

Machilipatnam, Aug 16 (PTI) A first year engineering student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies in Andhra Pradesh's Nuzvid allegedly tried to commit suicide on Friday by consuming excess dosage of medicine, police said.T Anuradha, who hails from the Guntur district, was found in an unconscious state in her hostel room, the police said.She was soon rushed to nearby hospital and was later shifted to a bigger facility, where her condition is stated to be stable, they said. Her parents have been informed about the incident. PTI CORR SOMSOM

