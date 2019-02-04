Students' body demands 10 per cent reservation for Muslims

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) of India released a 'student manifesto' on Monday demanding 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutes for Muslims and five per cent for other minorities, and urged political parties to include the demands in their manifestoes for Lok Sabha polls. The 'student manifesto' has demanded an increase in the stipend of Maulana Azad National Fellowship and Rajiv Gandhi National Fellowship. The organisation demanded reservation in educational institutions as per the recommendations of the Sachar Committee report. It also demanded that Arabic and Islamic studies chairs be opened in all universities. The manifesto also called for the introduction of rehabilitation schemes for innocent youths who are falsely charged in terror cases. "National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam must be carried out in a fair and transparent manner. Law should be enacted for the prevention of discrimination against religious minorities in all spheres," the manifesto said. PTI SLB SMN