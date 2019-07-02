Students face inconvenience due to delay in sports trials for DU

(Eds: Adding DU's reaction) New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Students and parents claimed that they had to face inconvenience as the sports trials for admission to the Delhi University began after a delay of about five hours Tuesday. Director of the Delhi University Sports Council Anil Kalkal, however, said students are called in the morning and are sorted into teams and their documents are verified which takes time. He said the trials did not start immediately as things like these take time.Many parents, who had arrived as early as 7 am, claimed that varsity authorities had asked them to come at 7 am but did not intimate them about the time the trial would start. Ashish, a parent, who had come from Ghaziabad, said there was no intimation from authorities about the timings of the trials. He said authorities should have informed in advance. Students reached the Sports Complex by 7 am, but were not given entry till 9 am. A student claimed that the experts, who were supposed to take their trials, arrived at the venue only after 11 am. The trials for taekwondo (men and women), football (women) and basketball (men) took place at the Sports Complex. The aspirants, who wanted to take admission on the basis of taekwondo, were waiting till 12.30 pm for the trials to begin. The trials for basketball also commenced only after 12.30 pm, leaving the parents worried. Kalkal said the students were called at 8 am for the basketball trials and the trial for the sport usually take three days because the students are organised into teams, given registration numbers and put into groups with different colour codes. Even though parents were not allowed inside the venue and it was mentioned in the guidelines issued by the varsity, many parents had accompanied their children for the trials. Students complained that even water was not available inside the complex and they had to walk to another building to get water."Since the place where the trials were happening has wooden flooring, there was no water cooler there. However the had permission to bring their water bottles and were allowed to step out whenever they wanted," Kalkal said. He said the varsity gets to know about the experts who are coming only on the day of the trials and the experts after they come, decide the criterion they will follow to judge the aspirants. The sports trials will end on July 6. Over 12,000 students have registered for admission under the sports quota. There are 27 sports that are part of the quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various high-profile competitions like Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports. Under the sports quota, athletics, basketball, cricket and volleyball were among the top five sports chosen by candidates.Other sports that made it to the top 10 preferences were kabaddi, badminton, handball, taekwondo and kho-kho. Twenty-seven sports are part of the quota. These include 24 sports that are part of various competitions like the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and three popular sports. PTI SLB KJ