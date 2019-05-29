'Students need broadest professional opportunities in global business environment'

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Businesses are inherently global in nature these days requiring that students be provided the broadest possible horizon of professional opportunities, according to educationists at JGBS. They also cautioned against a myopic approach to careers focusing solely on job placements and said the focus should be on holistic professional growth of students. "A myopic approach to careers focusing solely on job placements of graduates tends to ignore the value of holistic professional growth of the students along with providing the broadest possible horizon of professional opportunities to the students," Founding VC of OP Jindal Global University C Raj Kumar said in a statement by Jindal Global Business School (JGBS). According to the statement, over 70 top firms competed for selecting the graduating students and companies like Amazon, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC Hotels and M&C Saatchi were top recruiters, with the highest package bagged being Rs 30 lakh per annum."Business today is inherently global in nature. We have tried to capture that in our curricular content, faculty experiences and backgrounds, and partnerships with other leading institutions around the world." JGBS Dean Rajesh Chakrabarti said. The statement also said that some of the students have started their own ventures while pursuing their degrees at JGU. Citing examples, it said that while Manushree Khandelwal, a student of the five-year integrated MBA programme, started his venture Femora which works on bringing innovative kitchen products, another student Dhananjay Arora started a solar power projects firm. PTI URD SA