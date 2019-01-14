Students of Army Public Schools perform well in board exams in J-K: Official

Jammu, Jan 14 (PTI) The students of the Army Public Schools in Jammu and Kashmir have performed "exceedingly well" in class 10th and 12th board examinations, thereby showcasing the hard work put in by children and the quality of education provided at these schools, a senior Army official said.He said the recently-declared results of the J-K board speaks volumes about the quality of education in the goodwill Army schools.Since 1990, the Army has established 43 Army Goodwill Schools in the state with an aim to provide quality education to the youth at their door steps, especially the underprivileged and those in far-flung areas affected by terrorism, he said.In class 12, 73 per cent students of the AGSs have cleared the board exams, with 37 per cent of them securing distinctions, he said.Shajar Nisar of AGS, Wuzur has scored 97.20 per cent and bagged seventh rank in the state.In class 10 board exams, children of the Army Goodwill School have performed even better with 93 per cent pass result and 38 per cent distinction. Mehak jaan of AGS, Hajin secured fifth rank and obtained 98 per cent marks followed by Ubaid Rasool of AGS, Ziran securing 18th rank in J-K board with 96.6 per cent, officer said.The children of the AGSs are not only performing well in academics, but also in co-curricular activities, he said, adding that in the recently-concluded 'Design for Change I Can School Challenge 2018', AGS Harkabahadur, Kargil stood first for their innovative idea of using discarded plastic bottles to build a protective fence around the school premises and as a reward they will receive a grant of Rs 50,000 and get an opportunity to visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan in February this year.Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command conveyed his appreciation to both the students as well as the faculty member for their efforts towards shaping the future of the children of the Kashmir. PTI AB MAZ KJKJ