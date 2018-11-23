Students protest against SOL administration over delay in issuing admit cards

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Members of the Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) and students of the Delhi University's School of Open Learning Friday protested at Arts Faculty in North Campus against SOL administration for not issuing admit cards. However, an official from the School of Open Learning (SOL) denied the charges and said the admit cards were uploaded on the Learning Management System (LMS) earlier. He said there was a delay in uploading the timetable of the exams as departments took time in sending the final schedule. The official claimed the students were unofficially informed that exams would be commencing from November 26. The KYS alleged that students have not received their admit cards even three days before exams. "SOL students pursuing MA Political Science have been left deeply stunned over SOL administration's apathy towards their examinations. Their examinations are to begin from November 26," the students' body said in a statement issued here. "This is not the first time that the SOL administration has done this. It is a routine matter," the KYS alleged. PTI SLB SLB SNESNE