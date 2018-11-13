Students role vital in spreading awareness against drug abuse: HP CM

Shimla, Nov 13 (PTI) Terming drug abuse a social evil and acknowledging the importance of spreading awareness among masses, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off an anti-drug rally of school students here Tuesday.The rally organised by Press Club Shimla was flagged off from the Ridge here.Presiding over the programme, Thakur emphasised on the role of children in the fight against drug abuse.The role of children is vital in society. They can give new strength to the anti-drug campaign, he said, adding that drug abuse is a matter of serious concern and it is extremely important to spread awareness among masses about this social evil.The positive results of government policies cannot be seen until people participate actively and cooperate in its implementation, Thakur said. PTI DJI AD NSD