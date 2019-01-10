Students' Union protests as JNU professor gets clean chit in sexual harassment complaints

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union protested Thursday against the clean chit given to professor Atul Johri, accused of sexual harassment, by the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee.JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said the administration has been shielding Johri right from the time the allegations surfaced.He said the administration tried to deter the complainants from going ahead against Johri when they first approached them.The Internal Complaints Committee gave a clean chit to the professor in its report.Johri was arrested in March on allegations of sexual harassment by eight women students. PTI SLB SOMSOM