Studio Ayana Adds to the Fervor of Aadi Month

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Offers 10% discount on select collection Professional wear can be both formal and fun without compromising on the fit! With Studio Ayana's ethnic and casual workwear every woman professional can elevate her work wardrobe with a functional and seamlessly versatile collection. Crafted in breathable handlooms, modal silk and Mangalgiri cotton, Studio Ayana's office wear collection is conservative in cuts yet stylish and trendy when it comes to designs and colours. From desk to dinner or meeting to networking or a pitch to plane Studio Ayana's Tier dresses, Ruffled Overlap, Side button downs are sure to empower every professional woman. Priced for Rs. 3000/- upward Studio Ayana's premium Workwear collective is available in all sizes and can be customized for young college going girls too. 10% discount will be offered from 1st July to 15th July 2019 for select items. For more details, please contact: Studio Ayana, # 15/4, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai. Ph.: +91 73585 74525 / www.houseofayana.com. About Studio AyanaHoused at No. 15/4, Haddows Lane, Nungambakkam, Fashion label 'Studio Ayana' prides about it's exquisite collection of handwoven Kanchivaram saris, exclusive readymade blouses, designer sarees, skirts, crop tops, bridal lehengas, ethnic work wear, Indo - western outfits, brunch wear dresses, Kurti and palazzo sets, western wear and a fine collection of blouse fabrics for all occasions, in addition to custom designing for all occasions. The brand prides of its own line of accessories Haaram - handmade jewellery collective. Ayana has also recently introduced menswear and baby clothes. 'Ayana' evolved radically with each collection, translating locally sourced exquisite materials and embellishments into refreshingly creative and astonishingly contemporary silhouettes. It prides itself in prioritising quality over quantity and obsesses in sourcing the most vibrant and high-quality raw materials from weavers across the country. Whilst bound by the four pillars, that of outstanding craftsmanship, innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials, Ayana's commitment to its ateliers, where artisans of remarkable skill combine traditional mastery with breathtaking innovation has remained unwavering. Image: Studio Ayana's ethnic and casual workwear PWRPWR