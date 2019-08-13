Study proposed to analyse why children made to stay in observation homes beyond punishment period

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The NCPCR has proposed a fact-finding study to analyse the reasons for delay which binds a child in conflict with law to observation homes for more than the period of their punishment, according to the minutes of a meeting of the apex child rights body.The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights said it has observed that despite committing a petty offence, children in conflict with the law are often compelled to languish in observation homes for more than the period specified as punishment of their crime.The commission said it is not only a violation of the Juvenile Justice Act but also defeats its very purpose, according to the minutes of the 38th Statutory Meeting of the Commission held on May 28 but made public recently."Hence, it is proposed that a fact-finding exercise to analyse the delay in this regard may be conducted by the Commission in order to ensure speedy justice and effective implementation of the (Juvenile Justice) Act," the minutes said.The proposal to conduct the study was considered and approved in principle by the Commission, the minutes added. PTI UZM UZM ABHABH