Study shows PICS as bioequivalent to Abraxane to treat breast cancer: SPARC

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Sun Pharma's research arm Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) Monday announced top-line results of the pivotal BE study for its Paclitaxel injection concentrate for suspension (PICS) which has been found to be a bioequivalent to Abraxane, used to treat metastatic breast cancer. Paclitaxel injection concentrate for suspension (PICS) is a novel formulation of Paclitaxel developed using SPARC's proprietary Nanotecton technology. The company said it is targeting a new drug application with the US health regulator in the next few months. "Pivotal bioequivalence (BE) ," SPARC said in a regulatory fling. SPARC CEO Anil Raghavan said overall US Paclitaxel market is estimated to be about USD 700 million (IQVIA MAT Sep 2018). The current market is dominated by Cremophor-based Paclitaxel formulations, which accounts for 70 per cent of unit sales. "With launch of novel formulations, market for nano-formulations of Paclitaxel is expected to grow," he added. Shares of SPARC were trading 2.15 per cent at Rs 278.05 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS