Studying Business Analytics in USA becomes easier with Universal Business School’s tie-up with University of Dallas

Universal Business School (UBS) has entered into strategic partnership with University of Dallas to offer a comprehensive MS degree program in Business Analytics. The advantage with this tie-up is that the students do not have to undergo the grind of GRE/GMAT to study MS in Business Analytics at University of Dallas in Texas, one of the top Universities in USA Marketed in India by UBS, the program is designed in such a way that students will avail initial credits to pursue the MS degree with University of Dallas by attending a pathway program of 6 months comprising of 480 training hours at UBS Campus at Karjat near Mumbai followed by 2 months of Capstone Project. The pathway or gateway program called the Post Graduate Program in Data Science & Analytics will help the students skip GMAT/GRE test scores and they can directly join the MS degree program in Business Analytics at the University of Dallas. The pathway program has SAS as technology partner for Base SAS certification with international badge. The program curriculum is jointly designed with the help of University of Dallas and Industry Analytics Experts keeping in mind the contemporary relevance in the field of Data Science, says Dr. Raja Roy Choudhury, Director Academic Affairs at Universal Business School & Program Chair for the Data Science Academic Offerings. The program comes in the form of 3 terms of 2 months each covering tracks like Mathematics & Management, Programming & Data Technology and Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence. The highlight is a foundation or refresher course in Basic Statistics and Advance Excel with VBA to help every incumbent hone their computational skills before they start learning Quantitative Techniques and Advanced Programming. The MS degree program in Business Analytics at University of Dallas is a STEM designated degree program enabling every student on completion of their degree in USA to avail optional practical training for 3 years. Dr. Roy Choudhury emphasized the opportunity to learn sophisticated technologies that will distinguish one from their peers in the world of data science. The program is a unique blended one offering face to face learning with live webinars, supplemented by e learning videos, case studies, tests and assignments and domain specific capstone projects. In addition one can gain crucial software understanding directly from SAS, market leaders in the field of data science and analytics. The University of Dallas is the only University in Texas, USA where students as part of their coursework not only learn cutting edge techniques in Business Analytics, but also gain knowledge to obtain multiple SAS certifications says Dr. Sri Beldona, Associate Dean at Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business, University of Dallas. He further adds that the classes are designed to prepare students to obtain industry certifications, instructed by experienced scholar-practitioners and designed to accommodate both a fresher as well as a working professional. The MS degree program at UBS starts in the last week of October, 2019 and admissions are open says Dr. Raja Roy Choudhury. We plan to launch simultaneously our Weekend Part Time Program for working professionals in Mumbai and our Full Time Residential Program for fresh graduates at our Karjat Campus and groom budding data scientists to get ready for an exciting academic experience at University of Dallas.