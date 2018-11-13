Studying EPCA proposal about ban on non-CNG pvt, commercial vehicles: Delhi environment minister �

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain has said he has been studying the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority's proposal to impose a ban on non-CNG private and commercial vehicles if the air quality does not improve.Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA) Chairman Bhure Lal, in a letter to the chief secretaries of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had Monday warned that if the air quality in Delhi continued to deteriorate, then it would impose a complete ban on the use of non-CNG private as well as commercial vehicles.Hussain said he has been studying the proposal by the Supreme Court-appointed EPCA and ascertaining its viability.The national capital has been battling alarming levels of pollution due to local emissions and regional factors.Presently, Delhi's air quality is oscillating between very poor and severe category. PTI UZM GVS