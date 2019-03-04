scorecardresearch
Stung by honey bees, six hurt in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) At least six people were hurt when a swarm of honey bees attacked them on the Kandhla-Gageru road in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, officials said Monday. The bees were riled by someone damaging their honey comb and went on a biting spree, injuring Hashim, Talib, Satbir, Rajiveumesh, Kapil and Raju, who were all rushed to hospital after being stung, the officials said. Vehicular traffic was disrupted for some time over the incident. PTI CORR CK

