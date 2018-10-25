Stunning Elephant Installations Conceptualized by Gauri Khan For Phoenix Festival Grace Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Dazzling elephant installation has been created for the 100-day Phoenix Festival, beautifully conceptualised by celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan. A portion of the proceeds from the festival will be donated to causes and initiatives supported by the NGO Meer Foundation. So, the more one spends, the more they give. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774772/Gauri_Khan_Phoenix_Festival.jpg )Comprising of two graceful elephant structures - over 25 feet in height - the display is made of metal and encrusted with 1 lakh crystals that ornament their bejewelled hides, encircle their necks with garlands and adorn their anklets. The elephants stand on a broad, circular base of painted plywood, with an elegant lotus sculpture at its fore and tall, stacked, fluidly designed lamps on either end facing each other at a diagonal slant, with their heads held aloft in anticipation of the coming festivities, and their outstretched trunks holding bud-shaped lamps to light up the sky. This larger-than-life installation was unveiled by Gauri Khan at Phoenix Marketcity Kurla and will be displayed for the 100-day duration of the Phoenix Festival.On the installation and association with the mall, Gauri Khan says, "Collaborating with Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla to design this installation has been a great experience for me. The installation concept uses textures, accents, the palettes, shapes and compositions which will make it a spectacular visual treat to transform Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla into destination focus."Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai has been touted as the leading destination for shopping, dining and entertainment in the city. Not only is the Phoenix Festival the place to be this festive season, but by shopping and attending the fantastic events organised at the mall during this one-of-a-kind festival, patrons can even contribute to worthy social causes.Patrons will surely have something new to do, buy or enjoy every time they attend the Phoenix Festival; so head there with family and friends and make the most of the 100 days with endless experiences.When: October 12th to January 19th, 2019What: 100 days Phoenix FestivalWhere: Phoenix Marketcity, Junction, LBS Rd, Kurla West, Mumbai, 400070Contact: http://www.phoenixmarketcity.com/mumbaiContent for Instagram Post: Phoenix @MarketcityKurla collaborates with @GauriKhan to conceptualise an installation with 1 lakh crystals and raise funds for a good cause supported by the Meer Foundation for women and kids. #ThePhoenixFestival #MarketcityMumbai #MarketcityArtAbout Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla Truly a shopper's paradise, Phoenix Marketcity has been touted as the number one destination when it comes to entertainment, dining and shopping in the city. The mall provides its customers the best international brands, offers, contests and a holistic shopping experience.Phoenix Marketcity houses over 600 premium and high street brands sprawled across literally millions of square feet. These include international brands like Forever 21, Zara, H&M, Mango, Splash, Vero Moda, Bobbi Brown, Sephora, Hamleys, MAC, Brooks Brothers, Mothercare, Calvin Klein, Steve Madden, Charles & Keith, Superdry, Fossil, Swarovski, Adidas and many more. Elegant, thoughtfully placed seating areas have been created throughout the massive 2.1 million square footage of retail space to soak in the tranquil atmosphere.Phoenix Marketcity also offers a variety of entertainment options such as Happy Planet, PVR Gold Class, P [XL] and 4Dx, Amoeba Bowling Alley, Snow World, and more. The mall houses over 100 eateries which cook up multifarious cuisines from across continents including Indigo Deli, Bombay Coffee House, The Market Project by Pizza Express, Punjab Grill, Chili's and more. The massive entertainment hub - Dublin Square is the biggest indoor venue in the city with alfresco dining options where festivals, flea markets, concerts, and various other activities and cultural events that are regularly hosted. It's accurate to say that Phoenix Marketcity offers an experiential adventure that you can easily spend days indulging in.Fashion is about constant reinvention. It's about design evolution and sophisticated comfort. No one understands this better than Phoenix Marketcity, the definitive shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Mumbai. With its fusion of fashion, food, fun, culture and ambience, Phoenix Marketcity heralds a new era for destination shopping in Mumbai for the entire family.The destination mall is on LBS Marg, not too far from Bandra - Kurla Complex. It's a quick drive from the domestic and international airports, and is well - connected by the Eastern Freeway, Eastern Express Highway, Western Express Highway, Santacruz - Chembur Link Road, and by the Mumbai metro. So what are you waiting for? All roads lead to Marketcity!Source: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla PWRPWR