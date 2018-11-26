Stupid to ask for proof from women who've come out, says Karan on #MeToo

Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) Filmmaker Karan Johar says the stories which came out in the wake of the #MeToo movement were heartbreaking and believes it is "lame and stupid" for people to say "there's no proof" to support the claims of women.Karan said women who have come out with their stories of harassment need to be applauded and believed. "Every woman, who has a voice, has to be respected, applauded for coming out there and it is essential to believe every given voice. You cannot say there's no proof. That is a lame, masculine, stupid thing to say. When a woman comes out, she expresses her heart out, she is right and you believe her," Karan said.The director was in conversation with journalist Barkha Dutt at We The Women event on Sunday. Karan said post the #MeToo movement, there is a "huge sense of accountability" that has set in."When I read so many of those narratives and stories, they broke my heart. It made me realise we cannot be complicit to this and you have to wake up, smell the coffee and be active about it," he added.When asked if the heavyweights of the industry did not support the movement enough, the director said everyone did in their own capacity. "Not everyone has to go online and say it. A lot of people either work silently or out there. It's how you choose to take decisions. Some of our decisions will be made but we don't need to scream and shout about it. A lot of the more evolved minds have taken the required action," he added. PTI JUR RBRB