Style Collaborates With Brilliance: Indian Skipper Virat Kohli Unveils the Revolutionary Philips OneBlade

MUMBAI, July 29, 2019 -- Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced the launch of the latest innovation in male grooming technology - the Philips OneBlade. A revolutionary product, the Philips OneBlade combines capabilities for styling, trimming and shaving in one hybrid tool. Setting a new benchmark in the male grooming segment in India, OneBlade is a one-stop solution for today's men, who love experimenting with their facial hair style without too much hassle. Unique OneBlade combines modern-day technology of Philips' breakthrough innovation which allows men to style, trim and shave with just one tool, while keeping the skin feeling soft. The dual-sided blade enables easy styling and shaping of beard. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter that moves 200 times per second for precise sharp edges and a comfortable shave. It includes a single replacement blade, built with a rechargeable handle that offers three trimming combs of 1, 3 and 5 mm, respectively that lasts up to four months. It comes with a protective plate on top of the cutter, preventing the blade from touching skin and a long-lasting battery that holds 45 minutes of styling in a single charge.Commenting on the launch, Gulbahar Taurani, President, Personal Health, Philips India Subcontinent, said, "At Philips, our endeavour is to design all our products keeping in mind the evolving needs of our consumers. Our latest addition, the Philips OneBlade stands out in its category and provides a one stop solution for men looking to embrace their own style without the rigidity of traditional male grooming. It gives a superior cutting performance and empowers millennial men to experience the power of three - Style, Trim and Shave. We hope our consumers across India would make the most of this innovative product while achieving their best styled look."Speaking about the product, V irat Kohli, Brand Ambassador for Philips Male Grooming said, "I have always loved experimenting with my looks - it goes with my personality. I prefer Philips products as they guarantee great styling with convenience and comfort. I am really excited about the newly launched Philips OneBlade - it combines trimming, styling and shaving in one device with the reliability, comfort and convenience one can expect from Philips products. Given my busy schedule, Philips OneBlade is a must have for me."Convenient and hygienic, the styling tool gives a confident sense of facial styles, from a chin curtain and a perfect stubble to a clean-shaven look while gently gliding through facial hair, regardless of the length. Encased in a waterproof body, the OneBlade is water resistant, can groom both wet and dry hair and provides a refreshed look without any cuts and nicks.The Philips OneBlade is priced at an MRP of 1899/- and comes with a two years warranty and one-year extended warranty on product registration through Philips India website - https://www.philips.co.in/