Sub-inspector booked for bid to outrage woman's modesty

Kota, Jun 19 (PTI) A sub-inspector was booked for allegedly attempting to outrage the modesty of a 30-year-old woman, an official said Wednesday. Posted at the Dangipura police station in Jhalawar district, SHO Raju Udaiwal was booked following an order by a court on the complaint of the woman. The woman, in a complaint to police, had stated that she was called at the Dangipura police station by Raju Udaiwal on April 18 this year to record her statement in a case lodged by her family against a neighbour, police said. The woman alleged that the SHO, while recording her statement, attempted to outrage her modesty, Jhalawar SP Ram Murti Joshi said. On the directions of the SP, a case was registered Tuesday night against SHO Raju Udaiwal under Section 354 of the IPC, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Hakim. Further investigation into the matter had been handed over to the Khanpur circle officer, he added.PTI CORR RDKRDK