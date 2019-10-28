Sub-inspector sentenced to 4 yrs for taking bribe to exonerate man in criminal case

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) A trial court here has sentenced a Delhi Police officer to four years in jail for demanding Rs 4 lakh as bribe from a man to exonerate him in a criminal case. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann convicted Sub-inspector (SI) Daya Ram for the offences under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him. "Prosecution has successfully proved beyond reasonable doubts that accused Daya Ram while posted as Sub-inspector at police station Chanakya Puri, a public servant, obtained illegal gratification of Rs 50,000 from the complainant as a motive or reward to exonerate the complainant from the criminal case," the court said in a recent order. According to the prosecution, the SI was investigating a case against complainant Harbans Singh about preparation and use of fake documents. The case was lodged against Singh by the American Embassy. The SI had allegedly demanded Rs 4 lakh from Singh as bribe for exonerating him in the case. Singh had lodged a complaint with the CBI in 2014 against the police officer and he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting Rs 50,000 as part payment of the bribe. However, SI Ram had denied the allegations and claimed trial. During the trial, it was found that despite orders to arrest Singh in the criminal case being investigated against him, Ram had not taken him into custody and rather had visited him at Chandigarh and was only issuing notices to him. PTI URD SKV RCJ