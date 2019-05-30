Suba Hotels Amplifies Their Direct Booking Revenue by Joining Hands With Simplotel

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, May 29, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Simplotel - a leading SaaS e-commerce platform serving over 2,000 hotels across 15 countries - announced today that, Suba Hotels - a prestigious hotel group, driven by passion and respect, with hotels in India, Middle East, and Africa - has seen a 300% jump in their direct online revenue after partnering with Simplotel. Powered by a strong e-commerce engine, the dynamic team at Suba Hotels is now looking forward to a sustained growth in the coming years.(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/599727/Simplotel_Logo.jpg )Understanding the importance of technology to grow their direct hotel revenue, Suba Hotels was looking for a strategic online partner to kickstart this year. "From day one, we noticed the difference that a strong automated technology can make. Just like OTAs, our guests get strategically timed reminders and pullbacks which have increased conversion significantly, and it keeps the guests engaged as well," said Hesheta Shah, General Manager - Revenue, at Suba Hotels.Simplotel's e-commerce platform has proven technological leadership with cutting-edge features like member-only discounts, and a relentless focus on improving the guest's online booking experience. "Driving conversion is a game of thousand papercuts. Simplotel uses a multitude of techniques like automated personalization based on the user journey, discounts based remarketing, and scarcity messaging. We are driven to provide the best technology to our customers, and we regularly bring in innovative elements from other e-commerce domains," said Tarun Goyal, CEO and Founder of Simplotel.About Suba Group of Hotels: With eleven functioning hotels across three Indian cities, the Suba Group's foremost mission is to offer an unsurpassed level of services and experiences to all our guests. The spirit of hospitality lies at the core belief of our group and providing our guests with a pleasurable and memorable stay is the driving factor behind the energetic everyday performance of our entire team.The Suba Group aim at offering hospitality services par excellence with sheer passion and respect for our clientele. Our focus is affordable luxury and to mark our presence in key destinations, embarking on a network of properties that are in the reach of our customers.To learn more, please visit https://www.subahotels.com, mail info@subahotels.com.About Simplotel: Simplotel is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider for hotels. As its name suggests, Simplotel's mission is to simplify the lives of hoteliers. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley of India - Bangalore, Simplotel's vision is to equip hotels worldwide with technology that helps simplify operations, drive more business and improve guest satisfaction. Simplotel products are easy-to-use and come at an affordable pay-as-you-go price.Since its foundation in 2013, Simplotel has been growing its number of happy customers everyday. Today, Simplotel powers over 2,000 hotels across 15 countries.To learn more, please visit https://www.simplotel.com, mail contact@simplotel.com.Source: Simplotel Technologies Private Limited PWRPWR