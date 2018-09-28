Subdued spot demand drags down cottonseed oil cake futures

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 10 to Rs 1,659 per quintal in the futures trade Friday after participants off-loaded holdings, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets due to low demand. Marketmen said cutting down of bets by traders in line with muted demand from animal feed makers amid ample stocks in the spot markets, mainly attributed the fall in cottonseed oil cake futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in January next year came down by Rs 10 or 0.60 per cent to Rs 1,659.50 per quintal, with an open interest of 3,760 lots. The rates for the most-traded December eased by Rs 9.50 or 0.57 per cent to Rs 1,652 per quintal, having an open interest of 63,080 lots. PTI SDG SUN SDG ADIADI