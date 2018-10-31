Subdued spot demand drags down cottonseed oil cake futures

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 14.5 to Rs 1,825 per quintal in the futures trade after participants off-loaded holdings, tracking a weak trend at the physical markets due to low demand. Marketmen said cutting down of bets by traders in line with muted demand from animal feed makers amid ample stocks in the spot markets, mainly attributed the fall in cottonseed oil cake futures. At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December next came down by Rs 14.5 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 1,825 per quintal. The rates for the most-traded January next year eased by Rs 10.5 or 0.57 per cent to Rs 1,839 per quintal. PTI ADIADI