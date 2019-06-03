Subhakar Reddy Kurly, Executive Chairman, Wissen Group, Joins The Board of Pi

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, June 3, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Pi DATACENTERS, Asia's Largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified Data Center, announced the addition of Subhakar Reddy Kurly, Executive Chairman, Wissen Group, to its board of directors. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694719/Pi_DATACENTERS_Logo.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/896378/Subhakar_Reddy_Kurly.jpg ) Subhakar, brings in more than two decades of strong industry experience and expertise in IT Strategy, Business Development and IT Service Management. As the founding partner and the chairman of Wissen Group, he has played an instrumental role, in growing the organization, to its current global scale across US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico, Canada."I am very excited to be part of Pi family. Thank you Kalyan and team for giving me the opportunity. I have closely followed growth of Pi since its inception and am convinced that Pi is in a great position to move ahead to the next level of its operations. I am eagerly looking forward to the journey and be part of the growth story of Pi DATACENTERS," said Mr. Subhakar.Speaking on this, Kalyan Muppaneni, Chairman & CEO, Pi DATACENTERS, said, "Subhakar is a great addition to Pi's Board of Directors. His extensive industry experience will add significant strategic value to Pi, as we continue to grow in the data center, cloud and managed services sector. I congratulate and welcome Subhakar, to the board."About Pi : Pi DATACENTERS is Asia's largest Uptime Institute TIER IV Certified, state-of-the-art, futuristic and software defined data center organization, based in India. Pi has been recognised and awarded as one of the top 50 IT/ITES companies to work in India for year 2018 by Great Place To Work institute. The product portfolio @Pi is designed to cater to all major industry verticals across domestic and global markets, through its off the shelf services like colocation, managed hosting, managed services and series of advanced, yet tailored cloud solutions around IAAS, PAAS, Backup, Disaster Recovery, Container as a service, SOC as a Services, among host of other products and services, riding on Harbour1, Pi's enterprise class cloud platform.Read more about Pi and its products at, www.pidatacenters.comAbout Wissen : Established in the year 2000 in the US, Wissen has global offices in US, India, UK, Australia, Mexico and Canada, with best-in-class infrastructure and development facilities spread across the globe. Wissen is an end to end solution provider in the space of Application Development, AI, ML, Big Data, Cloud, Mobility and Infrastructure Management, to name a few for varied industry verticals. Read more about Wissen at, https://www.wissen.com Source: Pi DATACENTERS PWRPWR