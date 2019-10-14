Subhash Ghai interacts with performing arts students under govt learning scheme

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Monday interacted with 30 performing arts students selected under the HRD Ministry's 'Dhruv' learning scheme.The scheme, which was launched last week at Indian Space Research Organisation headquarters in Bengaluru, seeks to provide a platform to meritorious students to achieve excellence in science, performing arts and creative writing.As part of 'Dhruv', 60 students selected from these streams will undergo a 14-day training by experts from respective fields."Renowned filmmaker and Chairman of Media and Entertainment Skills Council Subhash Ghai interacted with the selected 30 students of Performing Arts at National Bal Bhawan today," the ministry tweeted.The veteran producer-director shared his life experiences with the students and motivated them to pursue their passion, it said.Ghai has directed notable films like "Kalicharan", "Karz", "Hero", "Ram Lakhan" and "Taal".Known for making guest appearances in his movies, he has been a part of the film industry since 1967. PTI GJS GJS DIVDIV