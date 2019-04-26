Submit info about nodal officers for assembly election in 2 days: J-K poll authorities to officials

/R Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) The election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Firday asked the district election officers to submit information about district level nodal officers for assembly elections in the state within two days, indicating that polls to the state legislative assembly might be held soon after the Lok Sabha elections. "I am directed to enclose herewith a format for submission of information regarding district level nodal officers for forthcoming assembly elections 2019 and request you to submit the same within two days positively," additional chief election officer of Jammu and Kashmir wrote in his letter to district election officers. PTI MIJ AQS