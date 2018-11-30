Submit report on bio-diversity park by ISKCON in Mathura: NGT to CPCB

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to submit a report on setting up of a bio-diversity park by ISKCON in Mathura where the organisation is building a 70-storey temple.A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the apex pollution monitoring body to furnish a report within a month on whether conditions stipulated in the environment and forest clearances were being adhered to or not by the trust which was directed by the green body to build the park ."It will be appropriate to seek a report from the Central Pollution Control Board about the steps taken in compliance of order of this tribunal dated July 31, 2018. We direct Central Pollution Control Board to do so," the bench said.The tribunal had, on July 31, given a green signal to the construction of the temple but directed the trust managing construction of 'Sri Vrindavan Chandra Mandir', as part of its social responsibility, to undertake development of at least one bio-diversity park on the land parcel over and above the area which has been earmarked for the project.It had also directed the Ministry of Environment and Forests to develop an institutional mechanism for monitoring the conditions as stipulated in environment and forest clearances.The order came on a plea filed by local resident Manikesh Chaturvedi alleging that construction of 'Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir' by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in the vicinity of Yamuna would harm the environment."The proposed temple will have artificial water body around the boundary of the structure. This water is to be extracted from the ground which is likely to result in depletion of water level to the extent of the non-existence of the Yamuna riverbed," the plea said.When completed, Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir will be the tallest religious monument in the world, it is claimed. To be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, it will be one of the most expensively built temples in the world by ISKCON Bangalore.The temple will rise to a height of about 700 ft, with a built-up area of 5,40,000 sq. ft, according to the petitioner.A look-alike of the verdant forests of Vrindavan is planned to be recreated around this magnificent temple. It will be spread over a sprawling 26 acres. It will consist of the twelve forests of Braj, with varieties of lush vegetation, lakes with lotuses and water falls.The project is set in 62 acres of land and will include parking in 12 acres and a helipad. PTI PKS RT