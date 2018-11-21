Subramanian Jambunathan appointed MD&CEO of Shriram Housing Finance

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Shriram City Union Finance said Wednesday it has appointed Subramanian Jambunathan as the Managing Director & CEO of its housing finance subsidiary, Shriram Housing Finance Limited. The board in its meeting held on November 20, 2018, appointed Subramanian Jambunathan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Shriram Housing Finance Limited, Shriram City Union said in a regulatory filing.Jambunathan's appointment is for a period of five years subject to the approval of the shareholders at general meeting. He is a management graduate from lIM- Bangalore and had joined Shriram City Union Finance Limited as an Executive Director in the year 2010. PTI KPM MR