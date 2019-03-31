Sudan national held with 29-kg sandalwood

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) A Sudanese national was apprehended at the Delhi airport on Sunday for allegedly attempting to smuggle 29 kg of white sandalwood pieces, officials said. The accused, A A Rahman Ali Elzain, was intercepted by the Central Industrial Security Force when he arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 7.30 am. Twenty-nine kg of white sandalwood, which is banned for export, was seized from Elzain and he was handed over to the customs authorities, the officials said. The passenger was supposed to take a flight to Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the officials added. PTI NESHMB