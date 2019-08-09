Sudha Rani Relangi is CBI's new prosecution director

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice Sudha Rani Relangi has been appointed as new director of prosecution in the CBI, an official order said on Friday.The post of the prosecution director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was lying vacant since December 24, 2018.Relangi is currently serving as joint secretary and legislative counsel, Legislative Department in the Ministry of Law and Justice."Approval of Competent Authority is hereby conveyed for the appointment of Sudha Rani Relangi, Joint Secretary and Legislative Counsel, Legislative Department to the post of Director of Prosecution in CBI from the panel recommended by Central Vigilance Commission... for a period of two years," the official order said. PTI CPS DPB