Sugar declines on lower demand

Mumbai, May 17 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar declined further at the Vashi wholesale market here today due to lower demand from stockists and bulk consumers and ample supply.

Small sugar (S-30) went-down by Rs 30 per quintal to Rs 2,580/2,751 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 2,610/2,751.

Medium sugar (M-30) also dropped by Rs 28/20 per quintal to Rs 2,672/2,862 as compared Rs 2,700/2882.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 2,580/2,751 (Rs 2,610/2,751).

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 2,672/2,862 (Rs 2,700/2,882). PTI ADI ADI