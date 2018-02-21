Sugar eases on reduced demand

Mumbai, Feb 21 (PTI) Both varieties of sugar prices eased further at the Vashi wholesale market here today following reduced demand from stockists and bulk consumers amidst ample supply from producing region.

Small sugar (S-30) edged down by Rs 2 per quintal to Rs 3,200/3,280 from Tuesdays closing level of Rs 3,200/3,282.

Medium sugar (M-30) also moved down by Rs 10/20 per quintal to Rs 3,290/3,490 as against Rs 3,300/3,510.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,200/3,280 (Rs 3,200/3,282).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,290/3,490 (Rs 3,300/3,510). PTI BPD ANS -