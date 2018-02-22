Sugar falls on reduced demand

Specials
Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar fell further at the Vashi wholesale market following reduced demand from stockists and bulk consumers.
Small sugar (S-30) went-down by Rs 4/18 per quintal to Rs 3,196/3,262 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 3,200/3,280.
Medium sugar (M-30) dropped by Rs 4/30 per quintal to Rs 3,286/3,460 as against Rs 3,290/3,490.
Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:
Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,196/3,262 (Rs 3,200/3,280).
Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,286/3,460 (Rs 3,290/3,490). PTI BPD ANS ANS -
