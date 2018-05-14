Sugar falls on reduced demand

Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar fell further at the Vashi wholesale market here today following reduced demand from stockists and retailers amidst ample supply from producing region.

Small sugar (S-30) moved down by Rs 6 per quintal to Rs 2,620/2,751 from last Saturdays closing level of Rs 2,626/2,751.

Medium sugar (M-30) went down by Rs 22 per quintal to Rs 2,720/2,882 as compared Rs 2,742/2,882 previously.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 2,620/2,751 (Rs 2,626/2,751).

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 2,720/2,882 (Rs 2,742/2,882). PTI BPD MKJ MKJ