Sugar futures surge 2.94%% on buying by speculators

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Sugar prices spurted 2.94 per cent to Rs 3,042 per quintal in futures market today as speculators built up fresh positions.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, sugar for delivery in March jumped up by Rs 87, or 2.94 per cent, to Rs 3,042 per quintal with an open interest of 50 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in sugar futures to fresh positions created by participants. PTI KPS SUN ANS MKJ