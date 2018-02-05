Sugar gains on rising demand

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) Both varieties of sugar prices gained further at the Vashi wholesale market here today on rising demand from stockists and bulk consumers.

Small sugar (S-30) moved up by Rs 4 per quintal to Rs 3,020/3,106 from last Saturdays close level of Rs 3,016/3,106.

Medium sugar (M-30) also edged up by Rs 2 per quintal to Rs 3,132/3,300 as compared Rs 3,130/3,300 previously.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,020/3,106 (Rs 3,016/3,106).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,132/3,300 (Rs 3,130/3,300). PTI BPD MKJ