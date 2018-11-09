Sugar-laden truck untraceable; 2 booked

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A case has been registered against two persons after a truck loaded with 300 quintals of sugar here went missing, police said Friday. According to the police, the truck which was bound for Faridkot went missing on Thursday.Absconding driver Javed and helper Sahvan have been booked, they said. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle, police added. PTI CORR SRY