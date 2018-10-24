Sugar mills in Muzaffarnagar announce dates for crushing

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 24 (PTI) All the eight sugar mills in the district have announced the dates on which they will start the crushing operations.According to Additional District Magistrate Siyaram Maurya, the sugar mills' management Tuesday announced that the Morna and Bhensali mills will start crushing operations from October 2, Khatauli and Mansurpur sugar mills on November 3, and Titawi and Rohana mills on November 5. The Tikaula mill will begin the crushing of sugarcane on November 2 and the Khaikher mill on November 7. PTI Corr GVS