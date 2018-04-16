Sugar prices end on a mixed note

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Mixed conditions prevailed at the wholesale market in the national capital today with prices of sugar spot and select mills rising on fresh demand from stockists and retailers, while a few other declined on ample stocks on non-stop supplies.

Marketmen said pick up in off-take by retailers and bulk consumers pushed up prices of sugar spot and some of mills.

Prices of sugar ready M-30 and S-30 were higher by Rs 20 each to end at Rs 3,000-3,110 and Rs 2,990-3,100 per quintal.

On the other hand, sugar mill delivery M-30 and S-30 prices quoted lower by Rs 20 each to Rs 2,770-2,890 and Rs 2,760-2,880 per quintal, respectively.

In the mill gate section, sugar Mawana and Budhana and Thanabhavan moved up by Rs 10 each to Rs 2,825, Rs 2,840 and Rs 2,830 per quintal.

However, sugar Dhanora traded lower by Rs 20 to Rs 2,865, while Simbholi shed Rs 10 to Rs 2,865 per quintal.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per quintal)

Sugar retail markets - Rs 31.00-34.00 per kg.

Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,000-3,110, S-30 Rs 2,990-3,100.

Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 2,770-2,890, S-30 Rs 2,760-2,880.

Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 2,825, Kinnoni Rs 2,890, Asmoli Rs 2,860, Dorala Rs 2,825, Budhana Rs 2,840, Thanabhavan Rs 2,830, Dhanora Rs 2,865, Simbholi Rs 2,865, Khatuli Rs 2,880, Dhampur Rs 2,785, Sakoti 2,800, Modinagar 2,820, Shamli 2,815, Malakpur 2,805, Ramala not available, Anupshaher N.A, Baghpat N.A.,Morna N.A., Chandpur N.A., Nazibabad N.A and Nanota N.A. PTI SDG SUN ANS ANS