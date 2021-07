Sugar prices end quiet on some support

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Sugar prices ended quiet at the wholesale market in the national capital Saturday on limited buying amid adequate stocks position. Marketmen said arrivals and offtake remained at a low ebb and volume of business restricted. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal) Sugar retail markets - Rs 35-41 per kg. Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,470-3,660, S-30 Rs 3,460-3,650. Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,130-3,425, S-30 Rs 3,120-3,415. Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,250, Kinnoni Rs 3,425, Asmoli Rs 3,390, Dorala Rs 3,240, Budhana Rs 3,240, Thanabhavan Rs 3,230, Dhanora Rs 3,375, Simbholi N.T, Khatuli Rs 3,390, Dhampur 3,130, Sakoti 3,220, Modinagar N.T., Shamli 3,160, Malakpur Rs 3,210, Ramala NA (not available), Anupshaher NA, Baghpat NA, Morna NA, Chandpur NA, Nazibabad NA and Nanota NA. PTI SDG SUN SHWSHW