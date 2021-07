Sugar prices remain quiet on muted activities

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Sugar prices after hoveringboth ends on alternate bouts of buying and selling managedto kept last prices. Marketmen said there was not much activities and prices after faltering little bit main gained its previous levels. Following are today's quotations (in Rs per quintal) Sugar retail markets - Rs 33-37 per kg. Sugar ready: M-30 Rs 3,200-3,400, S-30 Rs 3,190-3,390. Mill delivery: M-30 Rs 3,000-3,225, S-30 Rs 2,990-3,215. Sugar millgate (including duty): Mawana Rs 3,075,Kinnoni Rs 3,225, Asmoli Rs 3,140, Dorala Rs 3,085, Budhana Rs 3,140, Thanabhavan Rs 3,130, Dhanora Rs 3,135, Simbholi Rs 3,195, Khatuli Rs 3,155, Dhampur Rs 3,000, Sakoti 3,010, Modinagar 3,085, Shamli 3,080, Malakpur Rs 3,085, Ramala 2,940, Anupshaher 2,920, Baghpat 2,950, Morna 2,940, Chandpur 3000, Nazibabad 2,935 and Nanota 2,930. PTI SDG ADIADI