Sugar recovers on renewed demand

Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar recovered at the Vashi wholesale market here today due to renewed demand from stockists and bulk consumers.
Medium sugar (M-30) rose by Rs 25/20 per quintal to Rs 3,260/3,552 from Wednesdays level of Rs 3,235/3,532.
Small sugar (S-30) gained by Rs 10/10 per quintal to Rs 3,150/3,240 as against Rs 3,140/3,230 yesterday.
Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:
Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,150/3,240 (Rs 3,140/3,230).
Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,260/3,552 (Rs 3,235/3,532). PTI BPD SBT
