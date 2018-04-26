Sugar rules steady on listless trade

Mumbai, April 26 (PTI) Prices of both the varieties of sugar ruled steady at the Vashi wholesale market here today following lack of worthwhile demand from stockists and bulk consumers.

Both Small Sugar (S-30) and Medium Sugar (M-30) closed at Wednesdays closing level of Rs 2,680/2,825 per quintal and Rs 2,750/2,962 per quintal, respectively.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 2,680/2,825 (Rs 2,680/2,825).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 2,750/2,962 (Rs 2,750/2,962). PTI BPD SBT