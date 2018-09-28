scorecardresearch
Sugar slips on sluggish demand

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Prices of both the varieties ofsugar slipped at the Vashi wholesale market here following sluggish demand from stockists and bulk consumers. Small sugar (S-30) slid by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs3,092/3,212 from Thursday's level of Rs 3,092/3,222. Medium sugar (M-30) also edged down by Rs 4 perquintal to Rs 3,216/3,432 as against Rs 3,220/3,432 yesterday. Following are today's closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets: Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,092/3,212 (Rs3,092/3,222). Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,216/3,432 (Rs3,220/3,432). PTI BPD 09281522 ADIADI

