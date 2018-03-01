Sugar slips on subdued demand

Mumbai, Mar 01 (PTI) Prices of both varieties of sugar prices slipped at the Vashi wholesale market following subdued demand from stockists and bulk consumers.

Small sugar (S-30) fell by Rs 18/10 per quintal to Rs 3,182/3,252 from Wednesdays closing level of Rs 3,200/3,262.

Medium sugar (M-30) eased by Rs 10 per quintal to Rs 3,266/3,460 as against Rs 3,276/3,460.

Following are todays closing rates for sugar (per quintal) with the previous rates given in brackets:

Small sugar (S-30) quality: Rs 3,182/3,252 (Rs 3,200/3,262).

Medium sugar (M-30) quality: Rs 3,266/3,460 (Rs 3,276/3,460). PTI BPD ANS ANS