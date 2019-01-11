Sugarcane farmers protest in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jan 11 (PTI) A group of farmers are protesting outside a sugar mill in Modinagar area in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh, demanding that their arrears be cleared.The protest led by Kisan Sewa Samiti will continue till the arrears of farmers are not cleared by the mill owners, the organisation's chief Ram Asrey Sharma said.District Magistrate Ritu Maheshwari said one of the mill owners is outside the country and his passport will be impounded when he returns.His properties had been attached by the district administration, but he got relief from the Allahabad High Court before they could be auctioned, Maheshwari said.The court has ordered the mill owner to pay arrears to cane growers in installments, Maheshwari added. PTI CORR ABHABH