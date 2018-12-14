Sugee Group Brings Dadar's First Carnival at Shivaji Park

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, December 14, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Citizens of Dadar and across the city gear up to have some fun, as Sugee Group promises happy times this holiday season Dadar is all set to witness and be part of a carnival - the first one of its kind, by Sugee Group - one of Mumbai's well-established and fastest growing real estate companies. Citizens of all ages across Mumbai can get ready to have fun this holiday season, as this carnival which is scheduled to take place on 15th and 16th December, 2018 at BMC Gymkhana, opposite Shivaji Park, has something in it for everyone. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798570/Sugee_Dadar_Carnival.jpg )The event, Sugee Dadar Carnival put together by Just-Fry-Eat, a sea-food takeout in Dadar, has an interesting mix of performances, workshops and talks in its line-up, aside from being lined with food stalls, pop-up shops, art exhibits, games and other fun activities which will go on throughout the day. The carnival also includes a Kids' Zone, containing games and activities exclusively for children.The performances include a fashion show by kids, as well as a ramp walk with MaTa Queens, presented by Areopagus. Musical performances include Musical Nights with Mr. Manish Rajgire's group on day one and performances by Electrical Band (Jaydeep Chaubal) on day two. Musical Nights also includes a special performance by Nachiket Desai. Both days of the carnival will have singer Rafi taking stage for Guitarist Unplugged. The evening on day one will be graced by a performance by Gururaj Korgaonkar's Troupe Dance Dhamaal.The Kids' Zone follows a schedule of its own with interesting activities such as a storytelling workshop by Pritam S, singing workshops by Swarmaanas as well as drawing, art and portrait workshops. Besides activities, games such as octopus slide, air hockey, air walker, break-the-pyramid and many more, in both the kids' and other zones, are sure to keep both kids and adults engaged. Stilt walkers, clowns, magicians and other art performers will add more life to this entertaining atmosphere, taking it notches higher.About Sugee Group:Sugee Group is a reputed and trusted realty group that focuses on redevelopment of residential projects. For a few decades now, we have redeveloped housing projects and built well-appointed affordable homes in Mumbai.Our attention is on delivering quality products and service by understanding our customers and their needs, and being in touch with market dynamics. The trust that we are blessed with today comes as a direct result of personal touch and professional commitment. Our anchor principle of on-time delivery wins the hearts of people and builds a lifetime.In the past three months, Sugee Group has been recognized with four major awards:Iconic Luxury Project 2018 award at the Times Realty Icon 2018 under Central Mumbai category for Project Sugee TrimurtiIconic Redevelopment Developer 2018 award at the Times Realty Icon 2018 under Mumbai City CategoryBest Realty Brand 2018-19 award at the Economic Times INDIA-UAE Strategic Conclave 2018, held in Abu DhabiRedevelopment Excellence Award at the HT Real Estate Awards 2018 For more informatin about Sugee Group, visit: https:ugeegroup.com/.Source: Sugee Group PWRPWR