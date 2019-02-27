Sugee Group Supports 100th Week Dadar Beach Clean up Campaign Along With Jay Shringarpure

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSugee Group, Mumbais well known real estate developer supports Jay Shringarpures 100th week beach clean-up activity to clean the Dadar beach and make it plastic free. The event witnessed participation from environmentally conscious volunteers from all walks of life including Sugee Group employees, partners, local citizens and students. Jay Foundation which is dedicated to make the beaches and our environment better with a motto, To give back what we have taken from Mother Earth, had taken the initiative 99 weeks ago to clean up the Dadar Beach and make it plastic free. His NGO has been awarded by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for their cause to make beaches and environment clean. To support the cause and participate in Dadar beach clean-up operation, Sugee Group top management and employees joined and cleaned tonnes of garbage and plastic from the beach. The activity is undertaken to ensure the beach and environment is kept clean was part of Sugee Groups CSR initiative. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder & Managing Director - Sugee Group, present at the event, said, We are very grateful and proud to be a part of Dadar Beach Clean Up initiative. India needs many more change-makers like Jay to address the environmental and social challenges. Sugee Group, through such activities, aims to act as a multiplier force for creating positive impact in the communities it serves, and we are delighted to work with and support environmental champions like Jay Shringarpure. The event also witnessed some activities like Zumba dance, mime act and mentalist Kedar mind it act apart from cleaning the Dadar beach. Some amazing tips & techniques were also shared on plastic pollution awareness and waste management awareness. About Sugee Group Sugee Group is a reputed and trusted realty group that focuses on redevelopment of residential projects. For a few decades now, Sugee has redeveloped housing projects and built well - appointed homes in Mumbai. Recently, Sugee Group has been recognized with four major awards:Iconic Luxury Project 2018 award at the Times Realty Icon 2018 under Central Mumbai category for Project Sugee TrimurtiIconic Redevelopment Developer 2018 award at the Times Realty Icon 2018 under Mumbai City CategoryBest Realty Brand 2018-19 award at the Economic Times INDIA-UAE Strategic Conclave 2018, held in Abu DhabiRedevelopment Excellence Award at the HT REAL ESTATE AWARDS 2018To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Nishant Deshmukh - Founder MD - Sugee Group PWRPWR