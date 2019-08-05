'Suicide' by Nagaur's Nursing student: Probe handed over to Crime Branch

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday decided to hand over the probe into the alleged suicide by a woman nursing student of Nagaur district by the state's Crime Branch.The government's decision to entrust the probe to the Crime Branch under its Criminal Investigation Department was announced in the state legislative assembly by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal. Considering the seriousness of the case, the state government will get the matter investigated by the CID (CB), the minister told the House. He said the case will be investigated under the supervision of a police officer of the rank of additional director general. "The investigation is going on in this case and the people will have to wait for the outcome till the probe is over," he added. Dhariwal said the inspector general of police, the district collector and the district superintendent of police have talked to the relatives of the girl who are on a dharna. The preparation to get the postmortem done by a medical board is being done, he said, adding the police have detained two accused in the case -- Pukhraj and Dharmendra -- for interrogation.Earlier, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the issue in the House, demanding the government's reply on the matter.A Nagaur nursing college student had allegedly committed suicide on August 2. The student's family members, however, have lodged a case against the accused, claiming that she was murdered. The body of the student has been lying in the Nagaur government hospital with a large number of her family members and relatives sitting on a dharna. Local MP Hanuman Beniwal along with several MLAs too joined the dharna today. PTI AG RAXRAX